Barton, MaryLou EAST GREENBUSH MaryLou Barton (Chamberlain) born on January 18, 1951, a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, friend, passed on May 10, 2019, after a lengthy battle with a chronic illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Daniel; daughters, Kelly Davis and Kimberely (Michael) Thomas; her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Gabrielle Davis, Zorie and Xander Thomas; sisters, Joyce Schoff, Betty Weller, Susan Hogeboom; sister-in-law Deb Chamberlain and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Hazel and Charles Chamberlain; and brothers Frank and Ed Chamberlain. The family will be celebrating her life on Sunday, May 19, from 1-5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 683 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 15, 2019