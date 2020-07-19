Geren, Marylou F. HALFMOON Marylou F. Geren, 77 of Julia Circle, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home in the loving care of her family. She was born on December 4, 1942 in Troy, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mari Sproat Fisk. Marylou was a graduate of Hoosick Valley Central School System and the University of Buffalo. Marylou in her early years had worked as a school teacher and then for General Electric Co. as a computer programmer. After being a stay at home mom for many years, she worked as a bookkeeper working alongside her husband at TurboTechnology Services Corp. She was an avid walker and member of the Empire State Capital Volkssporters (ESCV) and has walked in all of the 50 U.S. States. She was a bicyclist and enjoyed gardening. Marylou was a member of the Glenville YMCA. She loved to sew, follow her genealogy and was a member of the D.A. R. She is the beloved wife of Bernard F. "Bernie" Geren, whom she married on June 20, 1964; devoted mother of Bethany (Jason) Koeferl of Clifton Park, N.Y., Thomas (Valerie) Geren of Perth, N.Y. and Matthew (Chrissy) Geren of Charlton, N.Y.; dear sister of Judith Newhart of Perth; cherished grandmother of Alex, Jeffrey, Alesha, Nick, Dylan and Brooke; great-grandmother of Jeremy and Jace; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held for family only on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 3-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Schaghticoke, NY Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to. A public memorial service will be held in the future when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com