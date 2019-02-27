Reinitz, MaryLou CLIFTON PARK MaryLou Reinitz, 70 of Tamarack Lane, entered peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was born on August 18, 1948, the daughter of the late Gerald and Lois Ray Smith. MaryLou was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School and was the beloved wife of Richard E. Reinitz, whom she married on November 16, 1995. She retired from Fleet Bank in Glenville where she had been a branch manager, and earlier she had worked for the Troy Savings Bank. She so loved her family, and her dogs, Winston, Chloe and Tilly. She took great solitude in music and enjoyed staying connected with family and friends through Facebook. Knowing that she is in the face of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is a great comfort to her family. In addition to her husband Richard, MaryLou was the devoted mother of Tracey (Stephen) Abbott of Hadley, and Marcia Cognetta of Halfmoon; sister of Connie (Peter) Salvatore of Houston, Texas and the late Gerald Smith; cherished grandmother of Matthew Belden, Sarah Abbott and Sophia Cognetta; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home and from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service. Spring interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery, Jonesville. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205 or to Samaritan's Purse, c/o Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC, 28607. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary