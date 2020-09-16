Thompson, Maryrose A. GUILDERLAND Maryrose A. Thompson, 89 of Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, formerly of Troy, Clifton Park and Saratoga Springs, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her residence. Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late John C. and Gertrude Friesinger Thompson. Maryrose had been employed by the former N.Y. Telephone Co. for 40 years and retired as a supervisor in their billing department. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was an enthusiastic traveler and always found a friend, coworker or church group to travel with and made lifelong friends along the way. She has visited The Holy Land, Great Britain, Ireland, Germany, Paris, Rome, Mexico and Aruba. She was an active member of both St. Clement's Church in Saratoga and St. Edward's Church in Clifton Park. A horseracing enthusiast she volunteered at the National Museum of Racing. She was the sister of Michael J. Thompson of Pembroke Pines, Fla., the late Gertrude Magin Quinones, Virginia Hinds, Elizabeth Muhlig and John C. Thompson. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church in Latham. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford, on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 2999 Schurz Ave Bronx, NY 10465-3826. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com