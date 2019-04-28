Mason Brush (1995 - 2019)
Brush, Mason GREENVILLE Mason James Brush, 23, passed away suddenly on Wednesday April 24, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Albany on September 16, 1995, to Jeffrey D. Brush and Wendy Winn Elwyn. He grew up in Greenville and was a graduate of Greenville Central School. While in high school, Mason was a member of the Chess Club, and served as the club president. He also went to Questar for Culinary Arts. He worked in the cafeteria at GCS, a job he started during high school and continued after graduation. Mason was an avid video gamer. Mason is survived by his parents, Jeffrey (Rana) Brush and Wendy Elwyn; by his siblings, Krista Brush, Amber Winn, and Ryker Elwyn; his grandparents, Kathy and Jim Westfall; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville, followed by a time of remembrance and sharing at 7 p.m. He will then be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY, 12110. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019
