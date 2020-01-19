Matilda Popolizio Gallo

Service Information
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-5560
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumitie Drive
Loudonville, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumitie Drive
Loudonville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Gallo, Matilda Popolizio RENSSELAER Matilda Popolizio Gallo, 85, entered into eternal life peacefully on January 15, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Ruviano, Italy. She was employed by N.Y.S. OGS for 35 years. Daughter of the late Vincenzo and Teresa Incero Popolizio. Beloved wife of Nicola Gallo of 50 years; loving mother of Federico Gallo and his wife Julie. Nonna of Liana and Nicola Gallo, her pride and love. A Mass of Christian Burial willl be celebrated, Tuesday 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Drive. Loudonville. Friends may call at the funeral home, Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020
