Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home 55 East Main Street Wappingers Falls , NY 12590 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary's Church 11 Clinton Stree Wappingers Falls , NY View Map

Obituary

McMahon, Matthew A. Jr. WAPPINGERS FALLS Matthew A. McMahon Jr., known lovingly to many as B.C., passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the age of 84. Matthew was born in Albany to Matthew and Mary (Marshall) McMahon on October 16, 1934. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy and went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees from New York State College at Albany. He later received his doctorate in organic chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Dr. McMahon worked for Texaco, Inc. in the fields of Alternate Energy and New Technology, retiring after 34 years of service as a research fellow. In his long and distinguished career, Dr. McMahon received 131 United States and worldwide patents. Outside of the lab, Matthew enjoyed sports and was an avid skier and golfer. He was also a basketball official. He loved to sing and was a member of the St. Mary's choir, Capuchin Friars of Beacon, the Euterpe Club of Poughkeepsie and the Golden Age Singers. He enjoyed performing in musicals and made appearances at Rhinebeck Theatre, Bardavon, Pawling Theatre, and County Players. He also pursued writing, especially poetry, and had several works published in anthologies, as well as a book of his own poems. Matthew is survived by his wife, Carole; sons, Dirk (Wendy) McMahon of Excelsior, Minn., and Eric McMahon (fiancee, Cathy Chestone) of Union Beach, N.J.; daughter, Marta (Matt) Czarnecki of Waterford, Va.; grandchildren, Caitlin McMahon of Minneapolis, Minn., Denis McMahon of Minneapolis, Anna McMahon of Seattle, Wash., Samantha McMahon of Baltimore, Md., Kelsey McMahon of Red Bank, N.J., Madelyn McMahon of Red Bank, Logan Czarnecki of Chicago, Lance Czarnecki of Waterford, Va., and Mikhaila Czarnecki of Waterford, Va.; daughter-in-law, Cathy McMahon of Red Bank; sisters-in-law, Linda Mahoney of Albany and Judy McMahon of Carlsbad, Calif.; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Dr. William McMahon and Thomas McMahon; and sisters, Joan Kerwood and Patricia Kane. Family will receive their friends on Friday, May 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wappingers Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or St. Mary's Church. For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at



