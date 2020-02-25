Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home 633 Central Avenue Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-4454 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fort Orange Club 110 Washington Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bender, Matthew IV ALBANY Matthew Bender IV, 88, of Albany, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. He was born in Albany on November 10, 1931, to the late Matthew Bender III and Virginia (Hammond) Bender, and chose to live in the Capital Region for most of his life. Growing up in Albany, he attended The Albany Academy and graduated Cum Laude in 1953 from Princeton University in New Jersey. Following his graduation, he embarked on a successful business career in publishing and marketing of law books and legal treatises to attorneys and accountants. He first worked for the family business, Matthew Bender & Co., Inc., then founded and operated Sage Hill Publishing, and subsequently, Clark Boardman Co. in New York City. Matt spent most of his adult life contributing his time and talent to many civic and charitable endeavors, including serving in leadership positions at Albany Medical Center Hospital, The Albany Academies, Albany Medical College, The Center for Economic Growth, The Greenway Conservancy for the Hudson River Valley, Historic Albany Foundation, The New York State Commission on the Restoration of the Capitol, and Saratoga Performing Arts Center. He also provided community leadership for many other organizations including The Albany Institute of History and Art, Albany Symphony Orchestra, The Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, Glimmerglass Opera, Mohonk Preserve, and The Preservation League of New York. As a local philanthropist and conservationist, Matt was devoted to numerous social and cultural causes in Albany, as New York's capital city. He was particularly proud of the support provided to the region by the Bender Family Foundation, which he founded in 1997, and oversaw as the President of the Board of Trustees for more than 20 years. One recent accomplishment of which he was especially proud was publication of the third edition of "A Capitol Story", a detailed history of the state capitol, New York's Seat of Government and Albany's most celebrated building. Matt was a huge supporter of the arts and had memberships with the Glimmerglass Opera, Albany Symphony, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and the New York Metropolitan Opera in New York City. Matt received numerous awards in recognition of his contributions to the many organizations he served, as he strove continuously to strengthen them from both a financial and operational standpoint. For over 80 years, Matthew was involved with The Aloha Foundation, a Vermont-based nonprofit that operates summer camps, family camps, and education programs that emphasize simplicity, the outdoors, and living as community. Matt first attended there as a young camper and later served as a trustee of the Foundation. Throughout his life he delighted to return to northeastern Vermont to visit the camps where all of his children and grandchildren attended. Matthew also was an avid traveler throughout the United States and globally. His extensive travels in the U.S. took him to all 50 state capitals for which he took great pride. Matt, who always would be seen wearing a bow tie, has been described as one of the kindest, most charming, and genuine persons one could know. While he was deservedly renowned for his financial support of a wide array of local and regional philanthropic concerns, what set him apart was his generosity of spirit. His affable personality, combined with an empathetic curiosity and interest in people and places made him an endearing and respected person wherever he went and to all who knew him. Beloved husband of 61 years to Phoebe (Powell) Bender; Matt also is survived by three children, Matthew Christian Bender (Betsy) of Loudonville, Jeffrey (Louise) Bender of Albany, and Jean Bender of Walla Walla, Wash.; and eight grandchildren, Jackson, Charlie, Claire, and Matthew Bender; Emma and James Bender; and Otto and Mabel Sabina. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, February 27, from 4-7 p.m. at the Fort Orange Club, 110 Washington Ave., Albany, where Matt was a lifetime member. An early spring memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Historic Albany Foundation, 89 Lexington Ave, Albany, NY 12206 and/or the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy, 425 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, NY 12054 . Arrangements have been entrusted to The Tebbutt & Frederick Memorial Home, Albany. To express condolences and for more information, please visit







