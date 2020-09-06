Dugan, Matthew F. "Matt" LOUDONVILLE Matthew F. "Matt" Dugan, 89, a dedicated father, grand father, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away on September 4, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany, with his loving family by his side. Matt was born in Albany to the late John J. Dugan and Celia (Campbell) Dugan. Matt attended Vincentian Institute High School, where he lettered in baseball. He later served in the U.S. Navy as a sonar technician and Chaplain's assistant on the heavy cruiser USS Salem. While in the Navy, Matt was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; and the Navy Occupational Service Medal with European Clasp. Matt retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 38 years of service, and for many years he served the NALC Union as a Health Benefits Representative and as a Chaplain. He later worked several years for the N.Y.S. Police. Early on, he was a local basketball referee. Matt had a lifelong love of baseball. As a teen, he was a bat boy for the visiting team at Hawkins Stadium. He was an avid Yankees fan, and he enjoyed attending the Valley Cats games in his later years. Matt is survived by his daughters, Karen (James) Stankus of Colonie, Kelly Draper of Niskayuna, and Patti Tutino of Rome; granddaughters, Danielle and Amanda Stankus of Colonie, Kristin Draper of New York, Samantha (Jeremy) McDonald, Ashley and Jessica Tutino, of Utica/Rome. Matt is also survived by great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Eleanor McDonald. In addition, Matt is survived by siblings, Beverly Pach, Richard, James, and Michael Dugan. Besides his parents, Matt is predeceased by siblings, Jack Dugan and Cecile Richichi. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 9 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. The Funeral will be held on Thursday, September 10, at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial donations may be made to either; the Alzheimer's Association
or the Teresian House Alzheimer and Dementia Activities. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Teresian House for their dedicated care of our father. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com