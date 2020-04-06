Albany Times Union Obituaries
Bradshaw, Matthew Fred Jr. PORT RICHEY, Fla. Matthew Fred Bradshaw Jr., 70 of Port Richey, Fla., passed away on March 30, 2020. Matt was born on June 9, 1949, in Cohoes to Matthew Fred Bradshaw Sr. and Ruth Virginia Bridges. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. Matt went on to have two successful careers. He retired from Kmart as a retail manager after 30 years and was also the plant operations manager at Mease Manor in Dunedin. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and bowling. He was quiet and laid back by nature. He was a man of few words and seemed shy, but he was very kind and has many close friends who will miss him dearly. Matt was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Kimberly Rose; and his brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Rosanne Bradshaw of Port Richey, Fla.; they have spent 50 years together. He is also survived by his sons, Adam (Amy) Bradshaw and Kurt (Ashley) Bradshaw; five grandchildren; and his beloved dogs, Cassie and Ty. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment in Memory Gardens, Colonie. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 6, 2020
