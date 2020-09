Bleadow, Matthew H. CASTLETON Matthew H. Bleadow, 90, died on Monday, September 14, 2020, of natural causes. Mr. Bleadow was a longtime resident of Castleton. He served his country as a member of the National Guard. He managed to earn a bachelor's degree while raising a family and went on to work as a computer programmer for N.Y.S. Department of Social Services, retiring after 30 years of service. He also was a substitute bus driver for the Schodack School System. A lifelong dessert fan (chocolate chip cookies), he also was an avid reader. Matt was predeceased by his wife Marlene; son Mark; and grandson Joe Scott. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Ed) Scott, and Marie Bleadow; grandchildren, Matthew (Kristine) Scott, and Jaclyn (Dan) Nealon; and great-grandchildren, Ben and Lainey Scott and Josie Nealon. Funeral services will be private at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans ( DAV.org ), Leo O'Brien Building, 1 Clinton Sq., Albany, NY, 12207 or Castleton Ambulance, 1700 Brookvieew Rd., Castleton, NY, 12033.