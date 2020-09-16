Bleadow, Matthew H. CASTLETON Matthew H. Bleadow, 90, died on Monday, September 14, 2020, of natural causes. Mr. Bleadow was a longtime resident of Castleton. He served his country as a member of the National Guard. He managed to earn a bachelor's degree while raising a family and went on to work as a computer programmer for N.Y.S. Department of Social Services, retiring after 30 years of service. He also was a substitute bus driver for the Schodack School System. A lifelong dessert fan (chocolate chip cookies), he also was an avid reader. Matt was predeceased by his wife Marlene; son Mark; and grandson Joe Scott. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Ed) Scott, and Marie Bleadow; grandchildren, Matthew (Kristine) Scott, and Jaclyn (Dan) Nealon; and great-grandchildren, Ben and Lainey Scott and Josie Nealon. Funeral services will be private at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org
), Leo O'Brien Building, 1 Clinton Sq., Albany, NY, 12207 or Castleton Ambulance, 1700 Brookvieew Rd., Castleton, NY, 12033.