Coonrad, Matthew J. Jr. SUGAR LAND, Texas Matthew J. Coonrad, Jr., 44, passed away at Houston Methodist Hospital on December 25, 2019. Born in Troy and raised in East Poestenkill, he was the son of Karen (Downey) and the late Matthew J. Coonrad, Sr. of East Poestenkill N.Y. After graduating from Averill Park High School, Matt pursued a bachelor of science degree in business administration and management from Southern New Hampshire University. Passionate about cooking, he soon found his niche in the catering and hospitality industry. His extensive career includes employment with Centerplate, Legends Hospitality, and Aramark Sports and Entertainment, for whom he was a manager at Minute Maid Park for four years. Matt was involved with the operations of numerous Super Bowls and several World Series. Respected for his superior work ethic and dedication, Matt was a mentor and role model for others in the industry. It was while working in Connecticut 18 years ago that Matt met the love of his life, Rebecca Danaher Coonrad, formerly of Haddam Neck Conn. In 2005, he married his soulmate. Together they made a happy life with their dog, Einstein, and three kitties. The couple enjoyed traveling just as much as they enjoyed being at home. They loved taking a drive in their Ford Lightning with 80's rock cranked up. Grabbing a bite to eat with friends. Having a beer while watching football on Sunday afternoons. Matt and Becky simply enjoyed being with each other and appreciated every precious moment. Affectionately nicknamed "Bones" by his father-in-law for his lean physique, Matt was adored by his wife's extensive family. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two brothers and their wives, Christopher and Jamie Coonrad of Camillus N.Y., and Adam and Sarah Coonrad of Troy N.Y.; as well as his many nieces and nephews. In 2008, Matt was blessed with a chance to give a kidney to his brother, Chris, forever changing both their lives. On December 25th, Matt was again blessed with a chance to help others. He became the Christmas miracle for four people and their families. May his capacity for love and generosity live on in them. A private celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, in support of lifesaving transplants, can be made to LifeGift at



