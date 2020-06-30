Matthew J. Pallozzi
Pallozzi, Matthew J. WATERFORD Matthew J. Pallozzi, 68, formerly of Waterford, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Philip Pallozzi Jr. and Constance Morris Pallozzi. He was a 1970 graduate of Waterford Halfmoon High School. Matthew was employed for 30 years at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and retired in 2009. Prior to that, he was employed by the Waterford Halfmoon Union Free School District. Matt was a member of the Waterford Knights of Columbus, Council 237, the Sunday Night Wonders bowling league and served as an usher at the former St. Anne's Church in Waterford. He enjoyed Bingo and bowling. Survivors include his siblings, Annemarie Vielkind (David) of Wynantskill, Elissa Ramos (Carlos) of Ohio, Paula Harwood (Donald) of Waterford, Phyllis Casale (Charles) of Wynantskill, Philip L. Pallozzi of Waterford, Constance Downs (James) of South Carolina, Victor and Paul Pallozzi both of Waterford. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks are extended to the staff of the A-2 Unit at Van Rensselaer Manor for the loving and diligent care given to Matthew. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the service from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Activities Fund at Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefunerahome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.
