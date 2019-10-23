|
Adams, Matthew S. EAST GREENBUSH Matthew S. Adams, 73, formerly of East Greenbush, rejoined his beautiful wife of over 50 years, Helen, on Monday, October 14, 2019. He worked at Red Star Express and a member of Teamsters Union Local 294 before retiring to Florida in 1997. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and remodeling homes. He was an avid NASCAR fan with Dale Earnhardt Sr. as his favorite He was predeceased by his wife, Helen; and grandsons, Matthew and Kevin Jr. He is survived by sons, John (Michelle), and Kevin (Melissa), Matthew Jr.; daughter Cheri (Tony); brother and best friend, Robert, Walter, and Francis; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer followed with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenbush Cemetery, East Greenbush.
