Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew S. Adams


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew S. Adams Obituary
Adams, Matthew S. EAST GREENBUSH Matthew S. Adams, 73, formerly of East Greenbush, rejoined his beautiful wife of over 50 years, Helen, on Monday, October 14, 2019. He worked at Red Star Express and a member of Teamsters Union Local 294 before retiring to Florida in 1997. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and remodeling homes. He was an avid NASCAR fan with Dale Earnhardt Sr. as his favorite He was predeceased by his wife, Helen; and grandsons, Matthew and Kevin Jr. He is survived by sons, John (Michelle), and Kevin (Melissa), Matthew Jr.; daughter Cheri (Tony); brother and best friend, Robert, Walter, and Francis; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer followed with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenbush Cemetery, East Greenbush.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now