Helsom, Matthew Sage CLIFTON PARK Matthew Sage Helsom, 45 of Clifton Park, beloved husband of Christine D. Ammerman Helsom, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Winfield, Ill. on January 16, 1974, he was the son of Frank E. and Roberta M. (Deslandes) Helsom. Matt married his beloved Christine D. Ammerman on October 16, 1999, and the two have shared a beautiful marriage of almost 20 years. He was a senior artist and video game animator with Vicarious Visions in Colonie for many years. Matt was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his '80s music and themed music as well as BBC television. He was a Club Rob Mixologist and a MST 3K lover. He loved his family and friends very much. Matt had a tremendous sense of humor with and infectious laugh and personality. He loved to sing-out and brighten other's day. Survivors in addition to his wife and parents include his cherished children, Victoria L. Helsom and Matthew R. Helsom; his brother David E. (Trina) Helsom and sister Jennifer M. (Phil) Olson. His special friends with acknowledgment to Sean Murphy, Brent Gibson, Mark Babcock, Bobby Kotick, Susie Pulido and Jen Oneal. Matthew is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, July 13, from 1-3 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with a time of reflection on Matt's life at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Matthew Helsom's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to: Attn: Emily Carter, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY, 10087. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Matthew Helsom. If you prefer to give online, please visit: mskcc.convio.net/site/TR/ GivingPages/AnnualGiving? px=4432715&pg=personal &fr_id=3313 For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on July 10, 2019