Nash, Matthew Terence GLENMONT Matthew Terence Nash, a beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, coach, teacher and friend was born in Albany on May 9, 1990. He died suddenly September 27, 2020, of natural causes. He was a genuine, compassionate person who was able to connect with people on a deep level. Matt was described as a motivator, counselor, and source of strength for others. He lit up a room when he entered. During his brief time on earth he made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. In his teenage years, Matt was a talented baseball player and played for Bethlehem High School, the South Troy Dodgers and later the Albany Twilight League. He traveled across the country with his teammates, participating in high level competitions and winning numerous awards for pitching. He received a Division I baseball scholarship to Iona College. At the time of his death, Matthew was a teaching assistant at Coxsackie-Athens High School, a job he truly loved. Every day he looked forward to working with both students and staff. He was especially enthusiastic about coaching baseball and bowling and valued his roles as both coach and mentor. Matt was an excellent cook and was always preparing creative meals for his family, never using someone else's recipe. His passions included golfing at Normanside Country Club with his father, fishing with his friends and nurturing his beautiful flower garden. Matt is survived by his parents, Karen and Terry Nash of Glenmont; his sister Tara and her partner Ryan, and his niece and nephew, Siena and Nash Wastell of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. He is also survived by his grandmother Catherine Haeussler of Athens, who he adored; his uncle Bruce Haeussler (Kim) of Earlton; his aunt Maribeth Collins (Craig) of Johns Island, S.C.; his uncles, William Nash (Nancy), Syracuse and Kevin Nash, Little Falls; also, cousins, Carly Haeussler (Gilbert), Peter Collins (Kayla) Michael Nash (Karen), Jeffrey Nash (Jen) and Timothy Nash (Kathy); many loving friends; and his faithful companion Milo. He was predeceased by his special uncle Chuck Haeussler. Recognizing that Matt was an old soul, we are certain that he will be a guide for us as we try to navigate our way through this unimaginable loss. His courageous, loving, reflective spirit will inspire us every day. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Face coverings will be required and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. Contributions may be made to the Matt Nash Scholarship Fund, with checks payable to Coxsackie-Athens Central School, 24 Sunset Blvd., Coxsackie, NY, 12051. applebeefuneralhome.com