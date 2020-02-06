Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM VFW 783 Broadway Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Bellow, Matthew W. WATERVLIET Matthew W. Bellow, 44 of Watervliet, passed away suddenly at his residence on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the beloved son of Thomas Bellow, Ann O'Brien and the late Al O'Brien. Matthew was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. He was a man of many trades. Matthew was especially known for being a baker at Schuyler Bakery in Watervliet for 25 years; a mechanic, and a contractor, at the very least. Matthew loved the outdoors, working on his Harley, fishing, camping with friends and family, kayaking and long rides on his Harley with his wife. He was a hard working family man known to bring light and laughter to anyone he knew. Matthew is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Reneh M. Bellow. Matthew was a loving father of three daughters, Marley Bellow (Lucien Loeper), Lacie Plunkett (James) and Kayla Di Novo (Taylor Alger). He was also an adored "POP" to his grandchildren, Jayson Plunkett, Ayden and Jaxon Alger, Lucien Jr. and Lyla Loeper; brother of Thomas Bellow and Elizabeth Bukowski (Shawn); and a fun-loving uncle of Tommy and Nathan Bellow and Easton Bukowski. Matthew is also survived by his grandmother Mary L. Charette; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and his lifelong best friend Jason Coon (Kelly); along with his beloved pit bulls Red and Blue Bellow. Matthew was predeceased by his grandparents, Tom and Doris Bellow; grandfather Wilfred Charette; and mother and father-in-law, Lynn and Edward Craven. A celebration of life will be held for Matthew on Saturday, February 15, at the , 783 Broadway, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited from 2 to 7 p.m. Please visit







