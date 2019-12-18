Horne, Mattie Lee ALBANY Mattie Lee Horne, 89, fell asleep in death on December 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Dell; and her sons, David, Leroy, Robert and Milton Sr. She leaves to mourn her children, Garry (Kaye), Diane (Al), Gina (Gary) and Robin (Ronnie); her niece Annie Dickson; daughters-in-law, Deven and Cassandra Horne; dear friend and sister-in-law Nettie Horne; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mattie's family on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Kingdom Hall, 400 Albany Shaker Rd., Loudonville. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 18, 2019