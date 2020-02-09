Maura A. Kelly

Kelly, Maura A. LOUDONVILLE Maura A. Kelly, 74 of Loudonville, passed away peacefully February 7, 2020, at her home. Born in Manhattan, she was the daughter of the late William and Anne Walsh. Maura loved cooking and baking, taking day trips and spending time with her family. She especially loved being a Nana to her grandchildren, and taking them to Hoffman's Playland. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Bobby Guinzarch, Kevin Walsh, and Deidre Walsh. Maura is survived by daughters, Anne Talar and Michele (Eric) Rose; brother, William Walsh; three grandchildren, Jacob, Charlie, and Kylie; as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet, on February 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maura's name to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020
