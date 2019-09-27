Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen A. Kelly. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Rd. Loudonville , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Rd. Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kelly, Maureen A. COLONIE Maureen Anne Kelly, 59 of Colonie, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany and was the beloved daughter of Regina Donlon George and the late Peter George Jr. of Loudonville. Maureen was a graduate of the Academy of the Holy Names and went on to earn her degree from SUNY Albany. She had worked for the Times Union, Niagara Mohawk and most recently at the Rudy A. Ciccotti Family Recreation Center in Colonie. Maureen was a lifetime member of St. Pius X Church and a member of its Rosary Society Prayer Group. She also had volunteered at St. Joseph's Provincial House in Latham. Maureen was passionate about sports. She especially enjoyed cheering on the Boston Red Sox, Miami Dolphins and her children. Maureen is survived by her husband of 33 years, James R. Kelly Jr.; and her children, Ryan (Kristina), Meaghan and Brendan Kelly. She was the cherished grandmother of Jack Kelly. Maureen was the sister of the late Peter George III (Cindy) and Gregory George (Kathy). The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Maureen's family on Sunday from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in St. Pius X Church. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Church. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit







