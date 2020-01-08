|
Varian, Maureen A. WILLSBORO, N.Y. Maureen A. Varian, 84 of Willsboro and former longtime resident of Clifton Park, entered eternal life on Sunday January 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in Manhattan on Christmas Day, December 25, 1935. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and Rockland Community College. Maureen was the beloved wife of the late Charles J. Varian, Sr. who died on November 11, 2004. She had been a housewife and in later years, Maureen had been a teacher's aide, dental assistant and retired as an administrator with Met Life in Clifton Park. She was a faithful communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Ushers, N.Y. She was the devoted mother of Peg Sheehan (the late Richard) of Willsboro, N.Y., Jean Taylor (Dick) of Stuart, Fla., Theresa Varian of Willsboro, N.Y. and Charles Varian, Jr. of Pearl River, N.Y., Patricia Hollister (Tom McCoy) of Ithaca, N.Y., Catherine Blendell (John) of Albany and Timothy Varian (Heather) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; cherished grandmother of Jason, Joseph and Patrick Hollister and Connor Sheehan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church 2001 US 9 round Lake, N.Y. 12151 (Ushers, NY) prior to the Mass of Christian Burial being said at 10 a.m. Interment will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020