Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 Service 6:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar , NY Obituary

Bronk, Maureen Ann DELMAR With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Maureen Ann (Reilly) Bronk, age 52, on May 19, 2019. Born in Elmira, N.Y. on July 17, 1966, to William Reilly Sr. (deceased) and Mary Rose Reilly, she was a twin of Eileen Rose (deceased at birth) and the youngest of six children. She attended school in Elmira and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1985. Maureen delighted children with her playful spirit and worked as a nanny in Boston following high school. It was there that she met and married her loving and steadfast husband, Timothy Bronk. They resided in Boston for several years before moving to Bryan, Texas, where Tim attended graduate school. In Texas, they were joined by their beloved Chocolate Labrador, Jake. Maureen worked as a photographer's assistant, where she surely had no trouble making people smile. They relocated to the Albany area, where she worked as a medical office assistant. She was soon blessed with her proudest achievements, her precious children, John David "Jack" and Eileen Rose, for whom she hung the moon. She was a devoted and loving mother. Maureen was the fun-loving, sometimes mischievous, beloved aunt of Daniel and Perry Reilly, Cortney and Ryley Crehan, and Matt and Jerid Reilly. She was the precious little-sister of siblings, William Reilly Jr. (Joan), James Reilly (Kathy), Martin Reilly (Christine), Kathleen Crehan (Kevin), and stepsisters, Cynthia Metler, and Marsha Earl (Chuck). Maureen was one of a kind. She made life a fun adventure. An Irish lass with contagious laughter and a generous spirit; she was a connector, who had a knack for turning strangers into friends. She always put others first and was a great source of joy to her many friends and family. She leaves us with fabulous memories and stories aplenty. She was a movie buff (Jaws and Fiddler on the Roof counted among her favorites), and a bibliophile, who loved to share a good book with her friends. Maureen was passionate about music, was an avid concertgoer, and owned an impressive album collection of '70s and '80s classics. She was Elvis Costello's number one fan. To paraphrase the musings of Elvis Costello, "We thank her for the days. Those endless days those sacred days she gave us. We're thinking of the days. We won't forget a single day... We bless the light that shines on her. We are going to miss her madly." Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 2, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar followed by a brief service of remembrance at 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar on Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Leiomyosarcoma (LMS) Foundation.







