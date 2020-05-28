Wetter, Maureen D. LATHAM Maureen D. Wetter, 69, beloved wife of Philip G. Wetter, entered into eternal life on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home in Latham. Born in Troy on February 26, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John Donald and Ruth Geraldine (Kelly) Dooley. Mrs. Wetter married Philip G. Wetter on April 8, 1973, and the two had enjoyed 47 years of marriage. She was a former parishioner at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. She was a real property specialist, employed by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance in Albany, until retiring in 2015. Survivors in addition to her husband Philip, include her sons, Matthew (Kristin) Wetter and Timothy (Christine) Wetter; and her cherished grandsons, Antonio and Carson Wetter. She is also survived by her sisters, Cathleen (Dick) Daniels and Karen (James) Perry. Maureen also leaves behind her two nieces, Cheryl (Justin) Decker Johns and Kelly (David Krueger) Decker; and one great-niece Amber Decker. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a nephew Patrick Charles Howe. The funeral service for Maureen will be private at the convenience of the family at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.