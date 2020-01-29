Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen Duncan. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Service 4:30 PM Christ the King Church Funeral service 9:00 AM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Service 10:00 AM Christ the King Church Sumter Avenue Guilderland , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Duncan, Maureen ALBANY Maureen Duncan, 56 of Albany, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Maureen was born in Albany and was a lifelong resident. After losing her vision at the age of 24, Maureen began a new path in her life. She went back to school at Hudson Valley Community College earning an associate degree, and then went on to earn her bachelor's degree in human services at the State University of New York at Albany. After finishing school, she became employed at the Northeastern Association of the Blind, as their intake and referral specialist. She assisted individuals seeking information and services that NABA provided. For the last 13 years she was employed by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services as a children and family specialist. In this position, Maureen provided services to New York State consumers who were legally blind. As a youth, Maureen loved playing softball at Westland Hills Little League in Albany. As an adult she enjoyed all kinds of music, vacationing in Maine, cooking and watching cooking shows, exercise, and dining out with family and friends, especially with her good friend "Murph." She practiced a holistic lifestyle to improve her health and create balance in her life. Despite losing her vision as a young adult, Maureen continued on with her education and career, and made significant contributions to our world. She served as an example to all people with vision loss. Maureen is survived by her parents, James J. Duncan and Matilda Tarzia Duncan; her brothers, Brian Duncan (Kathie) and Sean Duncan (Kathryn); her sisters, Anna Hale (Charles) and Christina Duncan; her nieces and nephews, Christopher Duncan, Andrew Wayand, Philip Duncan, Kacey Duncan, and Ryan Hale, who is also her godson; and by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the sixth floor at St. Peter's Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Maureen. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Friday at 9 a.m., and from there to Christ the King Church, Sumter Avenue, Guilderland at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather in the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of the following organizations: Floyd Warriors at







Duncan, Maureen ALBANY Maureen Duncan, 56 of Albany, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Maureen was born in Albany and was a lifelong resident. After losing her vision at the age of 24, Maureen began a new path in her life. She went back to school at Hudson Valley Community College earning an associate degree, and then went on to earn her bachelor's degree in human services at the State University of New York at Albany. After finishing school, she became employed at the Northeastern Association of the Blind, as their intake and referral specialist. She assisted individuals seeking information and services that NABA provided. For the last 13 years she was employed by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services as a children and family specialist. In this position, Maureen provided services to New York State consumers who were legally blind. As a youth, Maureen loved playing softball at Westland Hills Little League in Albany. As an adult she enjoyed all kinds of music, vacationing in Maine, cooking and watching cooking shows, exercise, and dining out with family and friends, especially with her good friend "Murph." She practiced a holistic lifestyle to improve her health and create balance in her life. Despite losing her vision as a young adult, Maureen continued on with her education and career, and made significant contributions to our world. She served as an example to all people with vision loss. Maureen is survived by her parents, James J. Duncan and Matilda Tarzia Duncan; her brothers, Brian Duncan (Kathie) and Sean Duncan (Kathryn); her sisters, Anna Hale (Charles) and Christina Duncan; her nieces and nephews, Christopher Duncan, Andrew Wayand, Philip Duncan, Kacey Duncan, and Ryan Hale, who is also her godson; and by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the sixth floor at St. Peter's Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Maureen. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Friday at 9 a.m., and from there to Christ the King Church, Sumter Avenue, Guilderland at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather in the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of the following organizations: Floyd Warriors at floydwarriors.com , To Life at Tolife.org , Northeastern Association of the Blind at naba-vision.org , or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org . To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close