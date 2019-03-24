Kinley, Maureen F. LOUDONVILLE Maureen F. Kinley, 64 of Loudonville, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, after a short illness at A.M.C.H. Born Maureen G. Flaherty on October 6, 1954, she was the daughter of James (Red) and Helen Flaherty. Maureen loved to travel and spent a year in San Francisco after school and also made numerous trips to Ireland to visit with family and friends. Even after being diagnosed with M.S. she still enjoyed being active, and after marrying her husband Michael A. Kinley in 1984, had two children, James and Elizabeth. The family enjoyed traveling from Albany to the Catskills for the Irish Festivals. Maureen was a life member of the J.F.K. Division 1 of the L.A.O.H. and Albany Polish American Club and enjoyed stopping in both for a beverage and good talk. Survivors include her husband Michael; son James (Amanda Joy); daughter Elizabeth (Matt Daley); sister Eileen McQueen of Tampa, Fla.; brother James Flaherty of Rensselaer; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Paquin and Michele Vennard (Gordon Lattey); and brothers-in-law, Raymond J. Kinley (Scarlett), Thomas D. Kinley (Anne) and Daniel J. Kinley (Sharri). She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of D3 at A.M.C.H. for all their help and compassion during this trying time. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Maureen's family on Monday, March 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, March 26, at 9:30 a.m. in the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the America's, 283 Central Ave., Albany where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. To leave Maureen's family a message on their guest-book, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019