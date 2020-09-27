1/1
Maureen Francis Doherty
1963 - 2020
Doherty, Maureen Francis LOUDONVILLE Maureen Francis Doherty, loving wife of Martin John Doherty for 29 years, passed into the eternal care of God on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born on March 20, 1963, in the Elmont neighborhood of Queens to her loving parents Hannah "Anne" McKeon and Conrad "Bil" Michels. Four years later, the Michels family moved to Long Island where Maureen grew up. She loved traveling as a child - visiting her family all over the country, and across the Atlantic in Ireland and England. She graduated from Smithtown West High School and went on to study at SUNY Delhi. She was united in marriage to Martin Doherty in County Sligo, Ireland on January 11, 1991, and they established their new family in Albany. Maureen loved being a stay-at-home mom for her two children; volunteering at their schools and at St. Pius X Catholic Church brought her great joy. Maureen is survived by her parents, Bill and Anne Michels; her husband, Martin Doherty; her two sons, Michael and Brian Doherty; and her siblings, Laura Engle (Rick), Douglas Michels, Jack Michels, and Conrad Michels (Jennifer). Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sepember 29, at The Tebbutt & Frederick Memorial Home in Albany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Loudonville, on Wednesday, September 30, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Maureen's name to a charity of your choice. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
