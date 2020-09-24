Green, Maureen BALLSTON SPA Maureen Green, 73, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Maureen was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Riley. Maureen was the devoted wife to Edward A. Green; they were married over 51 years. After graduating from the Albany School of Practical Nursing, Maureen spent her career caring for others, making a truly incredible impact on the patients' lives whom she helped as a nurse until she retired from Community Care Physicians in 2012. Maureen enjoyed spending time with her entire family going on trips to Cape Cod and visiting lighthouses. She also enjoyed sailing on the Great Sacandaga Lake with her friends and family. Maureen loved going on camping trips with her children and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Maureen is survived by her daughter, Shanon Green; son, Mathew Green; grandchildren, Jordan, Braeden, and Padraig; and sisters, Patti and the late Maryann. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Saturday, September 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 3 p.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Maureen's name to a charity of your choice
