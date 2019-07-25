DiMaria, Maureen M. CLIFTON PARK Maureen M. DiMaria, age 52 of Clifton Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born on November 24, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret O'Shea. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and Patrick O'Shea; and her good friend Tricia. Maureen worked as a medical laboratory technologist at several area hospitals, currently working at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. She was an active member of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park, serving in the contemporary choir and as a religious education teacher. She was an officer in several PTO organizations, and was awarded a lifetime membership. She enjoyed volunteering her time as a soccer coach for all of her children, and with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She is survived by her husband Philip DiMaria; daughters, Kathryn and Bernadette DiMaria; her sons, Henry and Richard DiMaria; father-in-law Philip DiMaria; and her sister-in-law Yetta O'Shea. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Jacob, Matthew, Sean, Nicholas, Daniel, Leo, and Jacqueline. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 8:30 p.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd. in Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass Saturday at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Equinox by going to equinoxinc.org, or to the Galway Public Library, P.O. Box 207, Galway, NY, 12077. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 25, 2019