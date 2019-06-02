Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen McNamara. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McNamara, Maureen ALBANY Maureen Larkin McNamara of Albany, passed away on April 28, 2019, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush, at the age of 79. Born in Poultney, Vt. on July 25, 1939, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Josephine (Harney) Larkin. Maureen was married to the late Robert G. McNamara of Albany, and is survived by three children, Brian McNamara of Oradell, N.J., Jeffrey McNamara, and Kelli McNamara of New York City; her grandchildren, Larkin, Paige and Quinn McNamara; her sister, Gail Larkin Himmelsbach of Spring Island, S.C.; and her nieces and nephews, Jay Larkin, Brandi Barclay, Shannon Matteson, Jennifer Freeman, and Robert and Matthew Widham. She was predeceased by her siblings, Kathleen Cook of Clarendon Springs, Vt., and James Larkin of Phoenix, Ariz. Upon graduation from Poultney High School, in Poultney, Vt., Maureen moved to the Capital District where she attended the nursing school at St. Catherine's Infant Home and worked in the delivery room at The Brady Maternity Hospital in Albany. She married Robert McNamara, raised a family in Colonie, and then worked for 20 years in the office of Speaker Perry Duryea Jr. in the New York State Assembly and at the N.Y. Bill Drafting Commission. Maureen loved music and had a great sense of humor. She was opinionated, fiercely independent, and dedicated to political issues throughout her lifetime.



McNamara, Maureen ALBANY Maureen Larkin McNamara of Albany, passed away on April 28, 2019, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush, at the age of 79. Born in Poultney, Vt. on July 25, 1939, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Josephine (Harney) Larkin. Maureen was married to the late Robert G. McNamara of Albany, and is survived by three children, Brian McNamara of Oradell, N.J., Jeffrey McNamara, and Kelli McNamara of New York City; her grandchildren, Larkin, Paige and Quinn McNamara; her sister, Gail Larkin Himmelsbach of Spring Island, S.C.; and her nieces and nephews, Jay Larkin, Brandi Barclay, Shannon Matteson, Jennifer Freeman, and Robert and Matthew Widham. She was predeceased by her siblings, Kathleen Cook of Clarendon Springs, Vt., and James Larkin of Phoenix, Ariz. Upon graduation from Poultney High School, in Poultney, Vt., Maureen moved to the Capital District where she attended the nursing school at St. Catherine's Infant Home and worked in the delivery room at The Brady Maternity Hospital in Albany. She married Robert McNamara, raised a family in Colonie, and then worked for 20 years in the office of Speaker Perry Duryea Jr. in the New York State Assembly and at the N.Y. Bill Drafting Commission. Maureen loved music and had a great sense of humor. She was opinionated, fiercely independent, and dedicated to political issues throughout her lifetime. Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close