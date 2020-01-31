O'Riordan, Maureen P. COLONIE Maureen P. O'Riordan, 78, passed away on January 28, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born on September 13, 1941, in Durham, England, the daughter of the late William and Lillian Redden. Maureen had a heart for all creatures big and small. She leaves behind her two dogs, Paris and Olivia. Maureen is survived by her children, Charleen Pascariello, Christina Riordan, Colleen Nelson (Wright), Steven Osuchowski (Aimee) (and his father Steve O.), and Amy Cirillo (John); grandchildren, Thomas, Michael, Jordan (Raheem), and Katerina; great-grandchildren, Patricia, Auriella, and Kieran; siblings, Michael Redden, Christopher Redden, and John Redden; son-in-law, Tom Pascariello; her special great-aunt, Betty Davey; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sheila Redden and Bernadette Searle. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at the Ancient Order of Hibernians, 375 Ontario St., Albany, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020