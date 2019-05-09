Frechette, Maureen R. LOUDONVILLE Maureen R. Frechette, 73, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Maureen retired from the New York State Public Service Commission and resided recently at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Donat and Kay (Dougherty) Frechette; and special cousin Judy Kennedy. Maureen is survived by cousins, Meg Burdick of Connecticut, Kenneth and Allan (Marlene) Kennedy of Ontario, Canada and extended family. Her friends, Paulette Majestic, Martha (Ken Kearns) MacMillen, the Ferrittos and Plouffs of Gregory Lane; Debra Nichols, MaryEllen Tracey and "boss" Dorothy Ryan also survive. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Maureen's family on Saturday, May 11, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Chapel, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville, where her funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, visit mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 9 to May 10, 2019