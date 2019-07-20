Guerrette, Maurice A. SARANAC LAKE Maurice A. Guerrette, 91 of Franklin Falls and more recently of Saranac Village at Will Rogers in Saranac Lake, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. Maurice, born on February 12, 1928, was one of six children born to Medley and Bertha (Babin) Guerrette in Ashland, Maine. Maurice spent his early years in the woods of northern Maine where his father was a lumberjack and Walking Boss. When Maurice was a young teenager, he and his family moved to North Cohocton in western New York to work in the potato business. Maurice interrupted his high school education to join the United States Navy in 1945. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa until 1947. In 1949, he married Joyce Fairbrother in Atlanta, N.Y. Maurice had a strong work ethic and was employed by New York State for 42 years. He began his career at a truck weighing station, then moving to the Department of Agriculture & Markets in Albany, where he rose from food inspector to division director. He was highly regarded in the national food sanitation and labeling field, receiving many commendations and accolades. After the death of his beloved wife in 1993, Maurice moved to the Adirondacks where he was active in the Catholic church. Maurice had a love for life which was contagious. His gregarious nature resulted in many life-long friendships. He had eclectic interests and was a classic Buffalo Bills fan. A talented artist, his confidence made him a consummate craftsman. Maurice loved the holidays - including his birthday - and family gatherings at Camp Toptoad. Maurice is survived by his sister Carol Ann (Allan) Hall of Bath, N.Y.; five children, Paul Guerrette of Saranac Lake, Rebecca (Bruce) Rosen of Albany, Joseph (Veronica) Guerrette of Saranac Lake, Anne St.Cyr of Albany, and Mary Guerrette of Malone; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce; and siblings, Godfrey, Dolores, Leonard, and Donald. Funeral arrangements are in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home in Saranac Lake. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at St. Johns in the Wilderness, Lake Clear. Interment in St. Anthony Cemetery, Glenville, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a nonpolitical . Friends may sign the online guestbook and share their memories at fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 20, 2019