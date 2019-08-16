Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Mavis DC Jewell. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daughters of Charity DePaul House Chapel 96 Menand Rd. Menands , NY View Map Service 7:00 PM Daughters of Charity DePaul House Chapel 96 Menand Rd. Menands , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Daughters of Charity DePaul House Chapel 96 Menand Rd. Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jewell, Sister Mavis DC MENANDS Sister Mavis Jewell, DC died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Louise House in Menands. She was 85 years of age and 60 years vocation as a Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul. Born in Brooklyn on July 24, 1934, Sister Mavis (baptized Margaret Mavis) was one of three children born to Charles Sidney and Margaret Mary (O'Donovan) Jewell. Sister Mavis entered the Daughters of Charity in April of 1959. Sister Mavis earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 1965 from St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg, Md., and her Master of Science degree from Fairfield University, Fairfield, Conn., in 1973. Following initial formation, Sister Mavis entered the nursing program at St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg, Md. (1961 to 1963); then, she was missioned to U.S. Soldiers' Home Hospital, Washington, D.C., where she served as a nurse from 1963 to 1968. Sister Mavis was next missioned to Bridgeport, Conn., where she served as a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital from 1968 to 1975; then, she spent one year as a student at Marillac College in St. Louis, Mo. from 1975 to 1976. In 1976, Sister Mavis was missioned up east, where for the next 27 years, she served in health care at the following hospitals and residences: Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y. from 1976 to 1977; Kennedy Child Study Center in New York City from 1977 to 1978; Carney Hospital in Boston from 1978 to 1981; DePaul Provincial House in Albany from 1981 to 1997; and Good Samaritan Residence in Pottsville, Pa. from 1997 to 2003. In 2003, Sister Mavis was missioned to Albany to serve at St. Peter's Hospital where she ministered as a special projects coordinator from 2003 to 2018 and as a volunteer in 2019 until the time of her death. Sister Mavis was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Charles Frank Jewell; her sister-in-law, Ruby Jewell; and nephew, Danny Jewell. Sister Mavis is survived by her brother, Donald V. Jewell (Kathleen); nieces and nephews, Leonila "Ning" Jewell (wife of the late Danny Jewell), Maureen Moore (Michael), Eileen Jewell, Doreen Jewell, Charles "Chuck" Jewell (Denise), Teresa Jewell, Michael Jewell (Janet), James "Jimmy" Jewell and David Jewell. She is also survived by her Sisters in Community and many friends. Visitation for Sister Mavis will be held on Monday, August 19, in the Daughters of Charity DePaul House Chapel, 96 Menand Rd., Menands from 4-7 p.m. with a service of remembrance beginning at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the Daughters of Charity DePaul House Chapel. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Donations in her memory may be made to the Daughters of Charity, Province of St. Louise, 4330 Olive St., St. Louis, MO, 63108. Online condolences may be offered at







