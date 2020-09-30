Wineinger, Max E. Jr. ALBANY Max E. Wineinger Jr., suddenly completed his earthly journey on September 25, 2020. A Vietnam War Army veteran, serving from 1969-1972, he was the sole survivor of his unit, and suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Max was the recipient of the Army Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart. He is survived by his loving spouse of 32 years, Gina Torre; devoted son Carmen Torre "CJ;" daughter Rachel Lizana; sister Janet Pridgen (Kenny) of Zebulon, N.C.; stepbrother Bert Maggart (Wanda); stepchildren, Sean, Dr. Shannon, and Seamus Gaffney; two nieces, cousins, and canine companion, Oliver. He was predeceased by his mother Mary Scanlan Wineinger; father Max E. Wineinger Sr.; and stepmother Margaret Wineinger. A graveside service for Max, with full military honors, will be held on Thursday, October 1, at 2:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.