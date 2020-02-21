Ballou, Maxine ALBANY Maxine Ballou departed this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her three daughters, Leslie Turner (Nat), Gabrielle Ballou and Jennifer Cohen (Rich); her grandchildren, Terrell, Jennifer and Cerise Turner, Natasha Johnson, Philip Ballou, Aris, Justin and Kyle Thompson; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Aquilla Cook and Jennifer Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband David Ballou. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22, in the Morning Star Baptist Church, 159 Quail St., Albany. Wake is 9-11 a.m., service at 11 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020