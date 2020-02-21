Maxine Ballou

Service Information
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
159 Quail St.
Albany, NY
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
159 Quail St.
Albany, NY
Obituary
Ballou, Maxine ALBANY Maxine Ballou departed this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her three daughters, Leslie Turner (Nat), Gabrielle Ballou and Jennifer Cohen (Rich); her grandchildren, Terrell, Jennifer and Cerise Turner, Natasha Johnson, Philip Ballou, Aris, Justin and Kyle Thompson; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Aquilla Cook and Jennifer Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband David Ballou. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22, in the Morning Star Baptist Church, 159 Quail St., Albany. Wake is 9-11 a.m., service at 11 a.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020
