Clifford, Maxine G. CASTLETON Maxine G. Clifford of Castleton, died suddenly on June 14, 2019. Maxine was born on November 30, 1931 in New Glouster, Maine, and moved to upstate New York with her husband Robert in 1950. Maxine was a member of the Eastern Star for many years. She was a bus driver for the Schodack Central School District for 25 years. She retired and then worked for Kinnecutt Bus, Inc. where she drove disabled preschool children to school. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Clifford; and survived by her daughter, Linda (Jack) Davis; her son, David (Deborah) Clifford; and her daughter, Cherie (Mark) LaGrange; her five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two, soon to be three, great-great-grandchildren. The family will be having a private service at a later date. Donations may be made to the of Northeastern New York.



