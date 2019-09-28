Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McDonald Smith II

WATERVLIET McDonald Smith II, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family and his beloved cat, Babe. Born in Pensacola, Fla. on June 10, 1943, he was the son of the late McDonald and Addie (Winslow) Smith. Growing up in a military family, McDonald bounced around the U.S. before finding his permanent residence in upstate New York after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy. It was here where he met the love of his life, Karen LaMar. From the day that they met to the night that McDonald passed, their love for one another never changed. They celebrated 53 happy years of marriage on May 27th. Smith had a long dedicated career as a boilermaker welder for Amtrak Railroad Corporation. He retired from Amtrak in 2003 after putting in 33 years with the company. He was an active member of the Patriot Guard, American Legion (O'Neil Post), Watervliet Wind Warriors and an amateur radio operator for the Troy Amateur Radio Association where his call-sign was W2VLT. Through these organizations he adopted the nicknames of "Mac" and "Rebel." McDonald loved the outdoors. If it were up to him he would always be on the water or on his motorcycle. Whether it was sailing, canoeing, motor boating, riding his bike, building and flying his toy planes, you name it... he enjoyed it, even more when his time was spent with his family. In 2010 McDonald along with his son, Bruce, ventured out on a road trip to see an Air Show in Georgia. Together they traveled there and back on their motorcycles all while enjoying each other's company. McDonald will be remembered for his personality and special way that made the lives of everyone who knew him better. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen LaMar Smith; his children, Bruce and Lori (Mark Evans) Smith; his dear grandson, Dominic Smith; his siblings, Leonard "Bud" and Charles "Chuck" Smith; as well as many beloved friends. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Sunday September 29, from 4-7 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.











