Meehan, Megan E. CASTLETON-ON- HUDSON Megan Meehan, 36, died on March 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Megan was born in Albany on June 4, 1982. She graduated from Bishop Maginn High School, Canisius College and the University of Nevada Las Vegas. She spent many happy summers in Lake George working at the Sagamore Resort with her brother, Kevin, and a host of dear friends and colleagues. She was employed by Ocean Properties, Ltd. and traveled throughout the country living and working in Las Vegas, Key West, New Mexico, Colorado and, most recently, Sarasota, Fla. Megan's infectious smile, fun-loving and adventurous spirit, kindness, generosity and devotion to family, friends and animals were well-known. She was the life of every party and filled the world with her joy and love. She has treasured friends throughout the country. Megan is survived by her parents, Barry and Meg Meehan; her beloved brother Daniel Meehan; and sister Ellen Meehan; her sisters-in-law, Crystal Meehan Waters and Bonnie Bellville; her grandmother Margaret Rehfuss; her nephew Michael Meehan; and her niece Abigail Meehan. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and her godson Mason Coco. She was predeceased by her cherished brother Kevin Meehan. Megan's family is deeply grateful for the overwhelming support of her extended family and friends, members of the Albany Police Department and Ocean Properties, Ltd. They also appreciate the skill and care provided by the doctors, nurses and staff of Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla. especially by Pamela Hodul, M.D. and Iman Imanirad, M.D. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Megan's family on Tuesday, March 19, in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend her memorial Mass on Wednesday, March 20, in the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany at 10 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Albany Rural Cemetery immediately following the Mass. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit







