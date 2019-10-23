Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Megan Pender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Megan K. Pender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Megan K. Pender Obituary
Pender, Megan K. COHOES Megan K. Pender, 34, passed away on October 17, 2019. She had lived most of her life in Cohoes and was daughter of Eileen Dulin (Fay) Richardson and the late Michael Pender. She was a talented artist and had been employed as a professional musician playing the piano. Survivors in addition to her mother include her children, Pauly, Madeline and Marissa. She was the niece of Denis Dulin and Kevin Dulin; and cousin and godchild of James Pender. Also survived by her good friend Dale. Funeral services will be on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home, Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery Cohoes. Calling hours are on Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. prior to the services.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Megan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marra Funeral Home
Download Now