Pender, Megan K. COHOES Megan K. Pender, 34, passed away on October 17, 2019. She had lived most of her life in Cohoes and was daughter of Eileen Dulin (Fay) Richardson and the late Michael Pender. She was a talented artist and had been employed as a professional musician playing the piano. Survivors in addition to her mother include her children, Pauly, Madeline and Marissa. She was the niece of Denis Dulin and Kevin Dulin; and cousin and godchild of James Pender. Also survived by her good friend Dale. Funeral services will be on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home, Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery Cohoes. Calling hours are on Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. prior to the services.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019