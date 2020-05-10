Meghan B. Indyke
Indyke, Meghan B. SLINGERLANDS Meghan B. Indyke, 70 of Slingerlands, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Meg was born in Lockport, N.Y. on November 11, 1949, to Roger Kyle and Patricia (Confer) Kyle. Meghan taught piano for many years, sharing her love of music and encouraging young musicians. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Craig Indyke and a loving network of extended family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. There will be no services at this time. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. applebeefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
