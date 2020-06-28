Alexander, Melanie C. TROY Melanie C. Alexander, 35, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Melanie is survived by her loving family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and 3rd Avenue, Troy. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. For online condolences please visit mcloughlinmason.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.