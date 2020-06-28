Melanie C. Alexander
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander, Melanie C. TROY Melanie C. Alexander, 35, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Melanie is survived by her loving family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and 3rd Avenue, Troy. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. For online condolences please visit mcloughlinmason.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved