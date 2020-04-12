|
Thompson, Melanie MALTA Melanie Thompson, 60, an avid Mets and Buffalo Bills fan, died on April 6, 2020, peacefully with her partner of 33 years, Denise Farnan by her side, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Melanie was born in Troy and raised in Cohoes where she attended high school and graduated in 1978. The daughter of Angeline Thompson and Barry Bayly, she was an information specialist for the N.Y. State Unified Court System and also worked at CDTA. She was preceded in death by both her parents; her sister Cydne Brearton; her brother-in-law Frank Brearton; and her brother Tim Bayly. She is survived by her partner Denise Farnan; her brothers, Kris Thompson (Heather), Barry Bayle (Denise), Chris Bayly (Kerrie), David Bayly (Jeanie), Jamie Bayly (Julie); her sister Kaylyn Bayly (Liz); her nieces and nephews Frank Brearton, Kyle MacDowell (Ryan and Kiera MacDowell). She had a love for gardening, all animals, fishing and golf. Her witty sense of humor was apparent to all that crossed paths with her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic plaguing our world, there will be no services. Family and friends will be invited to attend a memorial service that will be held at a future date and time. Donations may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter in her name. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020