Melford Mildred (Jackson) Dart
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dart, Melford Mildred (Jackson) SARATOGA SPRINGS On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Melford Mildred (Jackson) Dart better known as Millie, loving mother of nine children, was released from her earthly bonds to join her heavenly family. She was 88. Millie was born on April 16, 1932, in Saratoga Springs to Warren and Melfred (Hunter) Jackson. She was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs and often lamented that none of her children moved away, thus not giving her a reason to travel to different states or cities. All of her children remained local within a few minutes to an hour drive away. Millie attended Saratoga Springs High School and was a member of the class of 1950. She married Lt. Col. Clarence William Lee Dart, one of the Tuskegee Airman, in June 19, 1950, and they raised their six girls and two boys together. Millie's passion in life was her family and being a caretaker to both the young and old having served as a sitter for the children of Kate (Hamill) Edwards and Joe Cook. She always supported her children. Some of Millie's often spoken words of wisdom were "as long as you do your best that's all I ask," "a hard earned C is better than any A" and "that's that." Millie attended many of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and rarely missed a concert or recital. As many will remember Millie was not one to bite her tongue and if you asked her opinion you had better be prepared for the answer. Everyone knew "the look" that she could give that meant you better stop what you were doing. Millie never met a child she did not love and they were always welcomed at the dinner table or just to have a chat on the porch. Millie's cooking will be missed, especially her lemon meringue pies and homemade soup. Finally, that famous porch will have one less friendly voice to greet the neighbors or give a smiling hello to those who walk by. Millie was raised in the church and was baptized at Dyer Phelps Memorial AME Zion Church. In 1966, Millie became a member of the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church where she served on the Kitchen Committee and helped with many church dinners. She was known for her lemon meringue pies and strawberry fluff pies as well as working in the baby-fold. Millie was a proud volunteer through the Saratoga United Methodist Church Aids and Hospice team. She was also a member of the Ruth Circle of the United Methodist Women and the League of Women Voters. Millie's last child graduated from the Saratoga Springs City School District in 1985 and for all those years she was a member of the PTA serving on many committees. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Clarence William Lee Dart; her son Clarence William Dart; her father, Warren and her mother, Melfred; her sisters, Miriam Jackson, Eleanor (Stewart) Zillner and Mary Edith (Lester) Wicks; and her brothers, Warren (Bubby) and Richard Jackson. She is survived by her children, Warren (Sue), Katherine, Gwendolyn (David) Steans, Denise, Dawn (Keith) Ray, Joyce, Cynthia (Kirwin) Providence and stepdaughter Rose Ann Dart. She is also survived by several grandchildren, Tyrone and Jessica Steans, Kristen Dart, Jonathan and Keith Ray, Devine, Gregor and Nathaniel Providence; and great-granddaughter Layla Juliet Steans. In addition, she is survived by a beloved niece Sherill Washington and her children, Toni, David and his wife Charlene; and her nephews, Robert and Lester Wicks. She will be missed by her neighbors, Barbara and Jim Lombardo and Deb and Steve O'Shea, who were always available to assist her and all those that just came to know her as "Ma Dart" through their friendship with all her children. The family would like to thank Dr. Case, Dr. Bell and Dr. Rashid and the medical staff of the I.C.U. of Saratoga Hospital as well as the Saratoga Emergency Squad. Millie elected to be cremated as she did not believe in a lot of fuss. A private graveside memorial and internment in the Greenridge Cemetery will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation with a designation in the memo to the Women's Breast Care Center (Mammography). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
May 27, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Dart family. I grew up on Lincoln Ave, and my grandparents were neighbors on Park Place. Many memories of playing with Clarence and later of Mrs. Dart enjoying her front porch...
Jeanne Howe
Neighbor
May 27, 2020
My words are few...... My memorys many. So very blessed to call her Aunt Millie.
Sherrill Washington
Family
May 27, 2020
a dart was like a second mother to me myself and Warren would hang out together get in trouble together trick or treat together and just about anything you could think of
Lance Baruzzi
Friend
May 27, 2020
Sending our sincere condolences to the Dart Family. Our prayers are with you and we ask God to provide peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Boogie/Barb Whitfield
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Our extended prayers and condolences to the Dart family. May you have strength and comfort during this time.
Sheree, Franklin Adams and family
L. Sheree Adams
Friend
May 27, 2020
Although we went our separate ways in later life , we did pal around in our teens . I remember her with a smile which is what she always had . She was a wonderful person. God said He would not leave us comfortless . May fond memories & The Comforter take the family thru . God bless U all ! Mamie Sims
Mamie Sims
Friend
May 27, 2020
You will live forever in our hearts. Christine
Christine Root
Friend
May 27, 2020
Of the many gifts this wonderful human being bequeathed, her children are the most precious. They are her legacy, and spread her warmth, devotion and faith as generously as did she. If ever tempted to doubt there's good in the world, look no further than this family. Your doubts will vanish. God bless the Dart family.
Arthur Zeh
Friend
May 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Your Mom and Dad were good friends of our family and are together again and together forever.

Paul L. Varley
Friend
May 27, 2020
My condolences to you and your family.
Lester Hudgins Jr.
Friend
May 26, 2020
My sincere condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. I have childhood memories of your beautiful family and the wonderful porch!
With love and prayers, former neighbor, Kathy Murphy Pollett
Kathy Pollett
May 26, 2020
What a wonderful soul she was. So very fortunate to have been included in her warm gaze ❤❤❤
Debora Penson
Friend
May 26, 2020
A wonderful lady who raised an unbelievable family. I must believe that Millie is flying high right now with Clarence looking down proudly at all their incredible family members and offspring. God Bless you.
Rich and Karen Johns
Rich Johns
Friend
May 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Annette Vredenburg
Friend
May 26, 2020
We send our love, prayers, and deepest sympathy!!! Love, Jeff and Brenda
Jeff/Brenda Bredenburg
Friend
May 26, 2020
To Millie's Family and Friends,
May your cherished memories give you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved