Dart, Melford Mildred (Jackson) SARATOGA SPRINGS On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Melford Mildred (Jackson) Dart better known as Millie, loving mother of nine children, was released from her earthly bonds to join her heavenly family. She was 88. Millie was born on April 16, 1932, in Saratoga Springs to Warren and Melfred (Hunter) Jackson. She was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs and often lamented that none of her children moved away, thus not giving her a reason to travel to different states or cities. All of her children remained local within a few minutes to an hour drive away. Millie attended Saratoga Springs High School and was a member of the class of 1950. She married Lt. Col. Clarence William Lee Dart, one of the Tuskegee Airman, in June 19, 1950, and they raised their six girls and two boys together. Millie's passion in life was her family and being a caretaker to both the young and old having served as a sitter for the children of Kate (Hamill) Edwards and Joe Cook. She always supported her children. Some of Millie's often spoken words of wisdom were "as long as you do your best that's all I ask," "a hard earned C is better than any A" and "that's that." Millie attended many of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and rarely missed a concert or recital. As many will remember Millie was not one to bite her tongue and if you asked her opinion you had better be prepared for the answer. Everyone knew "the look" that she could give that meant you better stop what you were doing. Millie never met a child she did not love and they were always welcomed at the dinner table or just to have a chat on the porch. Millie's cooking will be missed, especially her lemon meringue pies and homemade soup. Finally, that famous porch will have one less friendly voice to greet the neighbors or give a smiling hello to those who walk by. Millie was raised in the church and was baptized at Dyer Phelps Memorial AME Zion Church. In 1966, Millie became a member of the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church where she served on the Kitchen Committee and helped with many church dinners. She was known for her lemon meringue pies and strawberry fluff pies as well as working in the baby-fold. Millie was a proud volunteer through the Saratoga United Methodist Church Aids and Hospice team. She was also a member of the Ruth Circle of the United Methodist Women and the League of Women Voters. Millie's last child graduated from the Saratoga Springs City School District in 1985 and for all those years she was a member of the PTA serving on many committees. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Clarence William Lee Dart; her son Clarence William Dart; her father, Warren and her mother, Melfred; her sisters, Miriam Jackson, Eleanor (Stewart) Zillner and Mary Edith (Lester) Wicks; and her brothers, Warren (Bubby) and Richard Jackson. She is survived by her children, Warren (Sue), Katherine, Gwendolyn (David) Steans, Denise, Dawn (Keith) Ray, Joyce, Cynthia (Kirwin) Providence and stepdaughter Rose Ann Dart. She is also survived by several grandchildren, Tyrone and Jessica Steans, Kristen Dart, Jonathan and Keith Ray, Devine, Gregor and Nathaniel Providence; and great-granddaughter Layla Juliet Steans. In addition, she is survived by a beloved niece Sherill Washington and her children, Toni, David and his wife Charlene; and her nephews, Robert and Lester Wicks. She will be missed by her neighbors, Barbara and Jim Lombardo and Deb and Steve O'Shea, who were always available to assist her and all those that just came to know her as "Ma Dart" through their friendship with all her children. The family would like to thank Dr. Case, Dr. Bell and Dr. Rashid and the medical staff of the I.C.U. of Saratoga Hospital as well as the Saratoga Emergency Squad. Millie elected to be cremated as she did not believe in a lot of fuss. A private graveside memorial and internment in the Greenridge Cemetery will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation with a designation in the memo to the Women's Breast Care Center (Mammography). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.