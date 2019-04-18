Burgess, Melinda J. GUILDERLAND Melinda J. Burgess, age 72, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Rome, N.Y., the daughter of the late Jenkins M. and Dorothy S. Jones of Utica. She was the wife of the late Daniel F. Burgess. Her hobbies and interests included the fiber arts, her cats and grandcats, reading, puzzles, shopping and dinners with family and friends. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and a devoted animal lover. Melinda is survived by her children, Brenda (Thomas) Pesano, Jennifer Burgess (Arthur J. Palazzolo and son Logan) and Daniel A. (Courtney) Burgess. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend her funeral service in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions in Melinda's memory may be made to the , 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206, the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202, or the , 4 Atrium Drive #100, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019