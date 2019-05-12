Melinda Jane Kowaleski

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melinda Jane Kowaleski.
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumitie Rd
Loudonville, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kowaleski, Melinda Jane NEWTONVILLE Melinda Jane Kowaleski, age 56, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019, with her family by her side after her courageous fight with metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Albany, the beloved daughter of Mary Ann Kowaleski and the late Edwin J. Kowaleski. Melinda graduated from Wells College with an English/art history degree. Her greatest loves in life included visiting the ocean, spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephew. She especially cherished her time spent watching Duke basketball with her Dad. Melinda loved her family immensely, she will always be remembered for her kind and loving soul. Since 2004, she showed a deep passion for advocating breast cancer research and awareness. Survivors include her mother, Mary Ann; her siblings, Amy, David (Katharine) and Keith (Andrea); five nieces, Alexa, Ava, Sarah, Emma and Josephine; a nephew Kameron; aunt and uncle, Walt (Carole) Saurack and family; aunt Helen Kowaleski; and dearest friend, Todd Wojtal. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Monday, May 13, at 12 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the breast cancer .

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019
bullet Breast Cancer
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations