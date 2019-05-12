Kowaleski, Melinda Jane NEWTONVILLE Melinda Jane Kowaleski, age 56, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019, with her family by her side after her courageous fight with metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Albany, the beloved daughter of Mary Ann Kowaleski and the late Edwin J. Kowaleski. Melinda graduated from Wells College with an English/art history degree. Her greatest loves in life included visiting the ocean, spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephew. She especially cherished her time spent watching Duke basketball with her Dad. Melinda loved her family immensely, she will always be remembered for her kind and loving soul. Since 2004, she showed a deep passion for advocating breast cancer research and awareness. Survivors include her mother, Mary Ann; her siblings, Amy, David (Katharine) and Keith (Andrea); five nieces, Alexa, Ava, Sarah, Emma and Josephine; a nephew Kameron; aunt and uncle, Walt (Carole) Saurack and family; aunt Helen Kowaleski; and dearest friend, Todd Wojtal. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Monday, May 13, at 12 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the breast cancer .
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019