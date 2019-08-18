Melissa A. Turek

Obituary
Turek, Melissa A. RAVENA Melissa A. "Missy" Patterson Turek, 51, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after a long and fearless battle with cancer. Melissa was born in Nevada and raised in Catskill and Coeymans Hollow. She was a 1985 graduate of R.C.S. High School and completed two years at Cazenovia College for Interior Design. Melissa loved planning parties and developing unique centerpieces for any occasion. She was very creative and talented in construction design and could make beauty out of anything. She was loving, strong and selfless and would do anything for anyone. Survivors include her children, Ashlee Turek and Kelsey (Frank) McDonagh; mother Rosemary Valo; grandson Chase McDonagh; sister Tina Patterson; and also, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many many friends. Melissa was predeceased by her husband Michael Turek; father Paul Patterson; and brother Dale Patterson. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 2 p.m. Contributions in memory of Melissa may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019
