Bucher, Melissa Ann (Brazier) ALBANY Melissa Ann (Brazier) Bucher passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Raised in Saugerties, N.Y., Melissa was the daughter of Paul M. Brazier, Sr. and Joyce S. (Griffin) Brazier. She was the cherished wife of Brian G. Bucher and the loving mother of Nicholas G. Bucher. She is also survived by her brother, Paul M. Brazier, Jr. of Kingston, N.Y.; her two sisters, Mary E. Brazier of Saugerties and Jennifer A. (Christopher) McDonald of Schuylerville, N.Y. Melissa is predeceased by her beloved sister, Karen M. Brazier who passed away in 1989. She is also survived by her nephews, Matthew and Adam McLaren, Jake and Christopher McDonald, Gregory and Kevin Bucher; and by her nieces, Brittany (Bucher) Martin, Bridget (Bucher) Drislane, Meghan, Kelly and Katie Bucher. "Wiss", as Melissa was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Glens Falls and grew up in Saugerties. After graduating from Saugerties High School, she attended Arizona State University receiving both her B.A. and M.B.A. She met and married her husband, Brian in Albany and have been happily married for almost 23 years. Melissa began her 25 year career at the Albany County Department for Children Youth and Families in 1993. She was a caseworker, a senior caseworker and a supervisor at the agency. Within those roles she worked as a Child Protective Investigator, was the Community Partnership Liaison and a Family Team Meeting Facilitator. Melissa worked tirelessly on behalf of the children and families of Albany County. She would identify strengths and provide services and supports to create positive outcomes for children and families. She went above and beyond in the positions she held and inspired other coworkers to do the same. Melissa loved her job and was often found at her desk working late into the evening. She was much beloved by her coworkers and will be greatly missed; her tremendous impact on Albany County D.C.Y.F. will be felt for ages to come. Melissa enjoyed the great outdoors-kayaking, hiking and cross-country skiing. She always looked forward to her summer vacations with Brian and Nicholas on Lake George and Ocean City, M.D.. She will be remembered for her diligence in keeping the house in perfect order. In her free time she enjoyed reading and scrapbooking. She always looked forward to weekend getaways with her close group of childhood friends known as "Divided By Eight". The family wishes to thank them for their support over the past year. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to NYOH at the Albany Medical Center and the staff at St. Peter's Hospice for their compassion and professionalism. Melissa was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville for many years. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 28 from 4 until 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1 at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road in Loudonville at 12 p.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Albany. Those wishing to remember Melissa in a special way may send a contribution to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 To leave a message for the family or share a memory, please visit







