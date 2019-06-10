Melissa Lee "Missie" Lagace

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Lee "Missie" Lagace.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lagace, Melissa "Missie" Lee LATHAM Melissa "Missie" Lee Lagace, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019. Missie was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dixie Lagace. She is predeceased by her daughter, Kaylee Rose. Missie loved the outdoors, sitting by a fire or sitting on a beach with her flip flops on. Missie is survived by her children, Samatha, Anastasia, Zachary and Paige; as well as her siblings, Theodore Lagace III, Michael Lagace, Laura Remillard (Ed), and Stephanie Lagace; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY 12189 from 4-8 p.m. with a service beginning at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to on StJude.Org. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.