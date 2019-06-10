Lagace, Melissa "Missie" Lee LATHAM Melissa "Missie" Lee Lagace, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019. Missie was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dixie Lagace. She is predeceased by her daughter, Kaylee Rose. Missie loved the outdoors, sitting by a fire or sitting on a beach with her flip flops on. Missie is survived by her children, Samatha, Anastasia, Zachary and Paige; as well as her siblings, Theodore Lagace III, Michael Lagace, Laura Remillard (Ed), and Stephanie Lagace; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY 12189 from 4-8 p.m. with a service beginning at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to on StJude.Org. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 10, 2019