Doud, Merle H. WATERFORD Merle H. Doud, 97, formerly of South Street, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica. Merle was born in Boonville to Henry and Clara Beals Doud. At a young age he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in the European Theatre during World War II where he attained the rank of technical sergeant. Returning home after the war, on June 26, 1948 he married the love of his life Catherine Johnson Doud. Together they moved to Waterford in 1954 where they raised their family and became an integral part of the community. Merle worked as a lab technician at G.E. Silicones in Waterford for 40 years until his retirement in 1992. He served on and was a past president of the Waterford Halfmoon Board of Education and was a former village trustee. Always a history buff, he was the former Waterford village historian and past president of the Waterford Museum & Cultural Center. He was a member of the Friends of the Mohawk Towpath Byway. He also belonged to the Apollo-King Solomon's Masonic Lodge #13 in Troy for over 60 years. Merle was known for his love of traveling and camping. Over the years he and his wife drove across the country eight times. He also loved the theater. He performed, directed and supported the arts throughout his life. Faith was always an important part of Merle's life. He had been a longtime member of the Living Hope United Methodist Church in Waterford where he served in many capacities including church lay leader and past president of the United Methodist Men. In addition to his beloved wife of 71 years, Catherine, Merle is survived by his loving daughters, Carolyn E. Doud (Jonathan D. Pierce) and Janet E. Doud all of Albany; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a sister, Virginia Rieben. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford and at 10:30 a.m. in the Living Hope United Methodist Church in Waterford. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Living Hope United Methodist Church, 126 Middletown Road, Waterford, NY, 12188 or the Waterford Museum, 2 Museum Ln, Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Brendesefuneralhome.com