Simonson, Merritt W. ALBANY Merritt W. Simonson, 88, passed away on January 27, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Troy on December 24, 1931, the son of the late Alfred and Ruth (Morris) Simonson. Merritt was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He worked as a tape librarian at the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education. He was an avid reader and an active member of Pineview Community Church. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia. Merritt is survived by his children, Kristine Ryder, and Karen Fairlee; his church family and other nieces, nephews and relatives. Calling hours will be held on January 31, from 10-11 a.m. in the Pineview Community Church, 251 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pineview Community Church, 251 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020